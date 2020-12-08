Osheaga Announces Headliners For Summer 2021

Very exciting news from the organizers of Osheaga, the massive music festival out of Montreal, has announced their three major headliners for the festival next year, the August long weekend in 2021. Does it seem a little optimistic? Absolutely. But we know things are on the brink of changing for the better and this is a dose of good news for concert goers. The bad news? Well the pricing…

The press release stated: “We are aware that we are heading into uncertain times, and we have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for OSHEAGA to move ahead without a hitch. Of course, we will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change, but we need to plan for the future because there IS a light at the end of the tunnel!”

You can buy your tickets here.