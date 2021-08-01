ORHMA & SIMCOE COUNTY TOURISM PRESENT: SIMCOE SIZZLES

Simcoe Sizzles is an event hosted by ORHMA Simcoe and Simcoe County Tourism.

The purpose of this summer long event is to support the restaurant / hospitality industry in Simcoe County.

There are 300 tickets available for sale at $30 each.

With each ticket purchase you automatically get a $20 gift card for a restaurant of your choice.

Additionally, you will get a chance to win one of three grand prizes at the end of the August, sponsored by Nottawasaga Inn, Living Water Spa & Resort, Wildwood Catering.

Proceeds from the event will support the hospitality scholarship program at Georgian College.

Get your sizzle on in Simcoe County restaurants this summer!

Weekly prizes: Go online and find our scavenger hunt locations; take a selfie and upload to Simcoe Sizzles Instagram or Facebook.

Winners will be contacted through social media. (No ticket purchase necessary)

For more details, click HERE.