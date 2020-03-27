Ordering Take-Out?

Whether you’re in self-quarantine, or just don’t want to go out over the coming weeks there are some things your can do to reduce your risk from the community spread of Covid-19. As we have heard from experts, the virus can live on surfaces anywhere from hours up to multiple days. With this in mind, is it possible that eating food we haven’t made ourselves, is actually safe to consume? According to the latest research available, the FDA in the United States says there is no hard evidence at the moment to suggest that the transmission of Covid-19 is associated with food or food packaging.

Here’s what you can do to help protect yourself and your family when you have food delivered. For safety purposes, it’s best to avoid direct contact with the delivery person. Many services have already put into place some “contactless” delivery options. When your food arrives, place the delivery bag into the sink. It’s not a good idea to let it sit on the counter. You can sanitize or disinfect the sink after you’ve thrown the delivery bag into the garbage or recycling with any other containers. It’s also a good idea to plate your food being sure not to touch the food directly using a clean utensil, and they also say not to store any of the containers (your food came in) in the fridge as it’s still unclear if cold temperatures can neutralize the virus. Then, you’ll need to wash up good for at least 20 seconds before you sit down to eat your meal. Of course, after your done, you’ll want to ensure your sink has been wiped down and disinfected.

These are extraordinary times we are living in, and it’s going to take extraordinary measures to keep this virus at bay. At least for the foreseeable future.