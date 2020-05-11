Listen Live

Ontario’s Provincial Parks Officially Re-Open Today

For day-use only...also bring toilet paper!

By Local, Morning Show

Ontario is reopening provincial parks and conservation reserves for day-use starting today. 520 parks will be open as of today with the remaining 115 opening this Friday.

Activities will be restricted to walking, hiking, biking and bird watching. Buildings and facilities will remain closed including washrooms, water taps, campgrounds, backcountry campsites, roofed accommodations, playgrounds, and beaches. The province hopes that facilities will be able to start opening up in the near future, when it’s safe to do so.

The good news is, you can get in for free for the rest of the month.

You can check the status of your favourite park here.

