Ontario Virtual Summer Triathlon https://raceroster.com/events/2020/32831/ontario-virtual-summer-triathlon

Try and Tri! Choose your distance and complete 3 different activities. The activities you choose for your tri are completely up to you! Maybe you decide on a classic swim, bike and run; or perhaps you’re excited about a swim, row and walk – personalize your triathlon activities. Complete your virtual tri anytime between July 15th and August 30th, 2020. Each triathlete will receive a t-shirt with their registration and will also be awarded with a personalized finisher certificate once the race is completed!