Ontario Driver Calls 911 Because Snow Plow Going Too Slow

"This isn't an emergency but..."

By Local, Morning Show

Ridiculous 911 calls are becoming more and more frequent. One of those calls happened right here Ontario.

A disgruntled driver called 911 to report being caught behind snow plows on Highway 404.  He told the operator that the plows weren’t moving fast enough and that if he was late for work again he would be penalized.

York Regional Police published the call on Twitter with the caption, “Pack your patience. #snowday”

(cover photo via City of Toronto flickr)

