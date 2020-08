Online LLC: Webmaking with HTML & CSS

This workshop is designed to be a hands-on experience. During the session, you’ll learn:

Basic techniques and concepts that are translatable to other programming languages

The building blocks of how HTML and CSS work together to create richer online experiences

How to create a website with images, video, and a CSS-defined layout

What resources are available if you’d like to continue learning at home (and we think you will)

Register at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/online-llc-webmaking-with-html-css-virtual-room-barrie-lf-registration-114704464140