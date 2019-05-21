Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka is set to host one of their premiere fundraising events and it happens this Sunday afternoon at an amazing private residence on Lake Simcoe where you’ll enjoy exquisite fine cuisine and drinks throughout the afternoon catered by some of our top local restaurants and enjoy a private lakeside performance featuring Platinum Blonde.

Gilda’s Club is a free program of social and emotional support for anyone who is feeling the impact of cancer. Gilda’s Club mission is to ensure that all people impacted by any type of cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community.

The clubhouse looks and feels like a Muskoka lodge with big windows, comfy couches, and a kitchen open to the community room with a fireplace. There are private spaces for support groups and quiet time, as well as a space for children called Noogieland. For anyone who ever gets that devastating diagnosis of cancer from their doctor, the first thing you want to do is learn more about what you’re dealing with and how to best to manage it. That’s where Gilda’s Club comes in to help. Their support services are all free to the cancer patients who want to use Gilda’s Club’s deep resources. Gilda’s Club receives no government funding. Everything they have and do has to be paid for through fundraisers, donations to the club and special events, so supporting a function like On a Sunday Afternoon… By the Lake goes a long way in helping Gilda’s Club reach their annual financial goals and you can have a great time at the same time.

For tickets or more info, click here.