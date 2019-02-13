Listen Live

‘No Name’ Beer Launches in Ontario for a ‘buck a beer’

Loblaws has launched it’s own brand of ‘No Name’ beer.

For this weekend, to celebrate it’s launch, Loblaw Co. has announced that the new Ontario-brewed “Canadian style lager” will be available in 6-packs for a buck a beer in LCBO stores starting Friday.

The buck a beer promotion won’t last forever. After Sunday, the beer will go up from $6.60 per 6-pack to $10.45. But Loblaws says there will be future buck a beer promotions during a few weekends throughout the year.

