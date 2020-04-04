night of trivia, silent auction, and more!

Join us for a night of trivia, silent auction, door prizes and more! This evening is guaranteed to be filled with fun and all in support of the Simcoe Muskoka Chapter of the MS Society of Canada.

Come as a team or as an individual to test your knowledge on general and music trivia from over the decades. Tickets are $15/person and proceeds go towards supporting those affected by multiple sclerosis in Simcoe County.

For tickets or more information contact katrina.mcknight@mssociety.ca