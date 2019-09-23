New Website Helps Settle Arguments
Because we're all qualified to give advice on the internet!
There’s a new website out there designed to help settle those arguments that you just can’t solve on your own.
Let’s Settle This allows users to write posts describing the situation. Then users vote for who they think is right and the site calculates a percentage based on people’s votes.
After you weigh in on a disagreement, you’re presented with the results and a brand new situation. Before you know it…it’ll be lunch!