Listen Live

New Website Helps Settle Arguments

Because we're all qualified to give advice on the internet!

By Funny, Morning Show

There’s a new website out there designed to help settle those arguments that you just can’t solve on your own.

Let’s Settle This allows users to write posts describing the situation. Then users vote for who they think is right and the site calculates a percentage based on people’s votes.

After you weigh in on a disagreement, you’re presented with the results and a brand new situation. Before you know it…it’ll be lunch!

Related posts

The 10th Annual Undie 500

Metallica is the World’s Biggest Touring Band Ever

India Hosts First Ever Farting Contest

Seinfeld Coming to Netflix in 2021

Man Brings Emotional Support Clown to Termination Meeting

DAVIDsTEA is Releasing a Beer Tea

Woman Slips Out of Cuffs and Steals Police Car

WATCH: Fight Breaks Out at Children’s Hockey Game in Alberta

8 Hilarious Reactions On Twitter To Bianca Andreescu’s Mom