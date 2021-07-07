Listen Live

New Trailer Shows How Chaotic And Filthy Woodstock 99 Was

Arrives on HBO July 23rd

By Audio, Daily Dirt

 

How did an iconic celebration of harmony descend into mayhem? Woodstock 99, the first film in Bill Simmons’ Music Box HBO series, examines how the festival collapsed under the weight of its own misguided ambition.

Were you there? Did you watch it on TV? Because those are two totally different experiences and this trailer really opens your eyes up to just how crazy it was back in 99 at Woodstock. The two day festival featured so many acts, and iconic performances — but the festival goer experience seemed to be one of danger and disregard. I can only imagine how wild the crowd went when Fred Durst and Limp Bizkit showed up on stage, a band known for letting their fans experience a full release of emotion.

Related posts

David Crosby Shares His Brutal Joni Mitchell Dumping

This Guy Nails How Every Dad Acts On The Water

Sweet Caroline Goes Metal

Live Music and Camping Return to Burl’s Creek

Old Spice Are You Okay?

Was Celine’s Vegas Knights Photo a Hoax?

Rock_Vandal Is Canada’s Heavy Metal Knitter!

Foo Fighters Bring Dave Chappelle On Stage For ‘Creep’

Heinz Feels For Those Stuck Doing The Speed of Ketchup