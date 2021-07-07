New Trailer Shows How Chaotic And Filthy Woodstock 99 Was

How did an iconic celebration of harmony descend into mayhem? Woodstock 99, the first film in Bill Simmons’ Music Box HBO series, examines how the festival collapsed under the weight of its own misguided ambition.

Were you there? Did you watch it on TV? Because those are two totally different experiences and this trailer really opens your eyes up to just how crazy it was back in 99 at Woodstock. The two day festival featured so many acts, and iconic performances — but the festival goer experience seemed to be one of danger and disregard. I can only imagine how wild the crowd went when Fred Durst and Limp Bizkit showed up on stage, a band known for letting their fans experience a full release of emotion.