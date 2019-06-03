New Study Says Drinking 25 Cups Of Coffee Is Still Safe With Your Heart

A new study from the British Heart Foundation (BHF) says that people who drink up to 25 coffee cups a day don’t run a greater risk of a heart attack, CNBC reports.

Previous studies have drawn a connection between drinking coffee and a hardening of the arteries that pump blood from your heart to the rest of your body. Stiffened arteries increase stress on the heart, which raises one’s chance of a heart attack or stroke.

The new study, however, looked at the heart scans of 8,412 people in the U.K., and was presented on Monday at the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS) Conference. The fresh research claims that it has “debunked” previous studies linking coffee to poor heart health.

The study categorized coffee drinking into three groups: people who drink less than one cup per day, people who drink between one and three cups per day, and people who drink more than three. People who drank more than 25 cups of coffee a day were excluded from the findings, but the BHP states that “no increased stiffening of arteries was associated with those who drank up to this high limit.”

“This research will hopefully put some of the media reports in perspective, as it rules out one of the potential detrimental effects of coffee on our arteries,” British Heart Foundation Associate Medical Director and Professor Metin Avkiran explains in a statement.

Some studies have actually indicated that coffee can improve your health rather than inhibit it. In 2018, one study, which looked at about 500,000 British adults, claimed that coffee drinkers had a slightly lower risk of death over a 10 year follow up than non-coffee drinkers. Other studies claim that coffee may reduce inflammation and improve how the body uses insulin, which may decrease the chances of getting diabetes.