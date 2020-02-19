New Service Lets You Sue Robocallers Up to $3,000 Every Time They Bug You

We can finally fight back against those annoying robocallers thanks to a new service called Robo Revenge that lets you sue them for up to $3,000 per call.

The robot lawyer app called DoNotPay lets you do things like appeal parking tickets, cancel services/subscriptions, and schedule appointments at government offices.

According to Motherboard, the app works by automatically adding you to the ‘Do Not Call Registry’, and generates a virtual DoNotPay burner credit card you can give scammers when they call you, which then allows you to get the scammer’s contact information. The app then guides you through the process of suing the scammer for as much as $3,000 per call under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

The app is available in Canada as well.