New Pretty Reckless Feat Matt Cameron & Kim Thayil

Pretty Reckless released the music video for Only Love Can Save Me Now featuring Matt Cameron & Kim Thayil from Soundgarden.

When we lost Chris Cornell, Taylor and Pretty Reckless was opening for Soundgarden, and while touring these two bands formed a relationship that they still carry today. So when Pretty Reckless started working on their latest album Death By Rock And Roll Taylor wanted Matt and Kim on the album.

They recorded the track at London Bridge Studios where Soundgarden recorded Louder Than Love and Pearl Jam recorded Ten. Taylor thought this had Soundgarden overtones so she wanted to make sure she had Matt and Kim join her.

