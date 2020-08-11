New Metallica Concert Coming To Drive-Ins Across Canada

Metallica fans mark your calendars for August 29th, which is a Saturday FYI, as the band announced a special drive in show. For the first time in about a year the band has been hunkering down together, in what they are calling Metallica HQ, and with all the members in attendance they have been making music, as expected. In even better news the band said — “We’ve been rehearsing at HQ for a show that will be shot specially for the drive-ins at a location nearby later this week and then we’ll pass it off to our award winning production team to then be edited and mixed at the highest standards possible to be beamed into your cars from the big screen.”

The Ontario drive ins that are participating are, Fonthill, Lindsay, Guelph, London, Perth, Newmarket, Stoney Creek, Tilbury, Oakville and Barrie.