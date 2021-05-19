New Bio Coming Out For The Queen Of Soul
Respect, the Aretha Franklin biopic is coming August of this year.
Aretha Franklin passed August 16th, 2018, the Queen of Soul left us a beautiful story of her climb to the top that has now been made into a biographical movie, starring Jennifer Hudson.
I personally am a huge fan of Aretha, Spanish Harlem being one of her more underrated songs, and to see a full motion picture dedicated to an artist that changed the industry for people of colour, and women forever.
Also the lady knew how to make a hit.
Respect is coming August 2021