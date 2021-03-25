NEW Arkells & K.Flay – You Can Get It

They teased us and played it on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday and then made us wait a WHOLE 5 DAYS to get the track and music video for the Arkells and K.Flay’s track You Can Get It.

Max channels Vana White in this green screen Wheel of Fortune parody. We can admit that this track is most definitely more on the pop side, especially with the featured verse from K.Flay, but that doesn’t stop us from dreaming of summer days, driving around with windows down, singing along with this tune as loud as we can.









