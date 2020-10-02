Listen Live

Netflix Releases Images from Chadwick Boseman’s Final film

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Chadwick Boseman’s final film will be debuting on Netflix on December 18th. It explores racial tensions in Chicago, Illinois in 1927. Boseman plays a musician for blues singer Ma Rainey, played by Viola Davis.

Netflix has released four images from the movie ahead of it’s release.

The movie is an adaptation from the 1982 play, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and centres on a recording session during which Ma Rainey clashed with her white manager and producer over control over her own music.

Boseman’s character also tries to influence her recordings to further his own career.

