Netflix Releases Images from Chadwick Boseman’s Final film

Chadwick Boseman’s final film will be debuting on Netflix on December 18th. It explores racial tensions in Chicago, Illinois in 1927. Boseman plays a musician for blues singer Ma Rainey, played by Viola Davis.

Netflix has released four images from the movie ahead of it’s release.

Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman star in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, a new film based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington. @MaRaineyFilm premieres December 18. pic.twitter.com/ErhrQAW4nU — Netflix (@netflix) September 30, 2020

The movie is an adaptation from the 1982 play, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and centres on a recording session during which Ma Rainey clashed with her white manager and producer over control over her own music.

Boseman’s character also tries to influence her recordings to further his own career.

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore via flickr)