Neil Young turned down millions of dollars to tour ‘Harvest’

Canadian rock legend Neil Young is back with a new album, Colorado, and a documentary, but don’t expect to see him hit the stage to perform his iconic record Harvest at any point in the future.

In a recent interview with AARP, Young was asked why he hasn’t yet announced touring plans for Colorado. While he didn’t explicitly answer the question, he did note that he’s turned down millions of dollars to do a Harvest tour.

“I was just offered millions of dollars for a tour to do Harvest,” Young said. “Everyone who played on Harvest is dead. I don’t want to do that.”

Harvest, released in February of 1972, is Young’s fourth studio album. It is considered by many fans to be among his best work. It was recorded in the years following the split of 60s supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.