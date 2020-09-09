Listen Live

Neil Young to release ‘official bootleg’ of first ever Carnegie Hall performance

THE SHOW TOOK PLACE BACK IN 1970

By Entertainment

Neil Young has been sharing archival release after archival release, and now he’s set to share an “official bootleg” of his first-ever Carnegie Hall performance.

The acoustic show took place on December 4th, 1970, and there were two sets that night. Originally, bootleggers only had a copy of the second, so no one has heard the first set since Young performed it at Carnegie Hall.

“No one got that first one – the first time I walked onstage at Carnegie Hall, blowing my own 25-year-old mind,” Young writes on Neil Young Archives.

The official bootleg does not have an official release date yet.

