Neil Young to Donald Trump: “You are a disgrace to my country”

Neil Young has recently gained dual American-Canadian citizenship and has decided his first act as an American is to denounce Donald Trump.

He posted an open letter to his ‘Neil Young archives’ website calling Trump “a disgrace to my country”. He also accused him of “mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment, and our relationships with friends around the world.”

Young also called out Trump for continuing to use his song, ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ at his rallies.

Here’s Young’s full letter:

“You are a disgrace to my country. Bragging about the US economy does not disguise the fact that the numbers today are what you inherited almost 4 years ago.

Your mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable.

Your policies, decisions and short term thinking continue to exacerbate the Climate Crisis.

Our first black president was a better man than you are.

The United States of America, my country, is not a green on one of your branded golf courses that you can ride around on and damage so that other players cannot shoot straight.

“Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World” is not a song you can trot out at one of your rallies. Perhaps you could have been a bass player and played in a rock and roll band. That way you could be on stage at a rally every night in front of your fans, if you were any good, and you might be…

Every time “Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World” or one of my songs is played at your rallies, I hope you hear my voice. Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying US citizen who does not support you. Me.

I don’t blame the people who voted for you. I support their right to express themselves, although they have been lied to, and in many cases believed the lies, they are true Americans. I have their back.

US justice is ours — not yours

One of your opponents has answers I like. He is aiming at preserving our children’s future directly. He is not popular with the democratic establishment because unlike all the other candidates, he is not pandering to the industries accelerating Earth’s Climate Disaster, the end of the world as we know it. he is truly fighting for the USA.

His initials are BS. Not his policies.

We are going to vote you out and Make America Great Again.”