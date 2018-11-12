Neil Young Roasts Trump Over Wildfires

Neil Young is one of the many people who have lost their homes in the wildfires sweeping through the Malibu area. He lashed out at President Trump for denying climate science.

Last week, Trump blamed fire damage on “gross mismanagement” of forests in California and threatened to take away federal funding.

Young responded by slamming Trump on his website, saying:

“Our temperatures are higher than ever here in our hottest summer on record. That has not helped. DT seems to be the Denier. (I’m holding back and not using the word liar just because it rhymes with denier). It really is time for a reckoning with this unfit leader. Maybe our new Congress can help. I sure hope so.”

and also:

“Imagine a leader who defies science, saying these solutions shouldn’t be part of his decision-making on our behalf. Imagine a leader who cares more for his own, convenient opinion than he does for the people he leads. Imagine an unfit leader. Now imagine a fit one.”

Neil Young is not the only celebrity to have lost his home. Gerard Butler posted a photo of his home burned to ashes.

Other celebrities who have been evacuated include Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, Lady Gaga, and and Shannon Doherty.

Martin Sheen was found safe after his son, Charlie Sheen posted an emotional plea on Twitter asking for help locating his parents.