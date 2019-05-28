Listen Live

Neil Young Keeps On Rockin’ Even When Plug Gets Pulled

He's no "Old Man" yet

Neil Young won’t stop playing until he wants to stop playing and he won’t be told otherwise. That was clear on Saturday night at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival. After a two-and-a-half-hour set, he returned to the stage with his backing band, Promise of the Reel to sing “Rockin’ In The Free World” for an encore. About eight minutes in to the extended version of the hit, the house lights came on and the sound was cut. The 73-year-old rocker was given a 10 p.m. curfew but instead of stopping the show, he just kept on going speaker-free with help from the thousands in the crowd singing along.

Check it out:


YouTube / Brian Shields

I love how Neil Young just never stops. I remember when he performed at WayHome and had an especially long show that lasted about two hours.

