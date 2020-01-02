Neil Young Details Forthcoming 2020 Archival Releases

On New Year’s Day, Neil Young offered up details about his forthcoming archival releases that he’s got planned for 2020.

Young highlighted two projects in particular, Way Down in the Rust Bucket and Greendale Live. Focusing on the latter, Young explains that the concert film and live album are set to highlight Young and Crazy Horse’s performance of 2003’s Greendale, their rock opera, in Toronto. Young says that they’re in the “final editing stages” of the concert flick.

A Message From Neil: Happy New Year! In the Times Contrarian https://t.co/OdjiB5wGd7 — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) January 1, 2020

“These pieces are a labor of love,” Young wrote on Neil Young Archives. “Every morning I wake up with a full plate of things to do to keep me off the street and as a result, off the road. It’s good to stop and regroup, gather energy and openness for what could be next.”

While he didn’t mention it in the note, Young is also supposed to drop his unreleased album Homegrown this year, which he announced back in November.

Lead photo courtesy of Tore Sætre.