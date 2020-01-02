Listen Live

Neil Young Details Forthcoming 2020 Archival Releases

HE WILL BE FOCUSING ON THE RELEASE OF 'WAY DOWN IN THE RUST BUCKET' AND 'GREENDALE LIVE'

By Entertainment

On New Year’s Day, Neil Young offered up details about his forthcoming archival releases that he’s got planned for 2020.

Young highlighted two projects in particular, Way Down in the Rust Bucket and Greendale Live. Focusing on the latter, Young explains that the concert film and live album are set to highlight Young and Crazy Horse’s performance of 2003’s Greendale, their rock opera, in Toronto. Young says that they’re in the “final editing stages” of the concert flick.

 

“These pieces are a labor of love,” Young wrote on Neil Young Archives. “Every morning I wake up with a full plate of things to do to keep me off the street and as a result, off the road. It’s good to stop and regroup, gather energy and openness for what could be next.”

While he didn’t mention it in the note, Young is also supposed to drop his unreleased album Homegrown this year, which he announced back in November.

Lead photo courtesy of Tore Sætre.

Related posts

Watch: The New Trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Sees Emily Blunt Escaping Even More Monsters

Mandalorian Season 2 Confirmed

WATCH: ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Trailer

First Episode Of The Simpsons Aired 30 Years Ago Today

Watch: The new trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ sees Tom Cruise training Goose’s son

John Lennon’s green-tinted glasses sold for $184,000 at an auction

Red Hot Chili Peppers Make An Announcement

New “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Trailer May Reveal Spoilers

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Expected to be Booed In First Game Back in Toronto