Neil Young and Joni Mitchell Pull Music from Spotify Over Misinformation from Joe Rogan Podcast

Last week Neil Young called out Spotify for distributing Joe Rogan’s podcast, which according to Young is full of misinformation.

Young said in a statement:

“I want you to let Spotify know immediately today that I want all of my music off their platform,“ Young wrote to his managers in a letter initially posted on his website on Monday. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Days after Young pulled his music, fellow musician Joni Mitchell followed suit to show solidarity with Neil Young.

She says, “irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives”.

She posted the statement to her website.

Many fans of Young and Mitchell cancelled Spotify subscriptions in support of the artists, and Spotify’s share prices dropped by 25% in 2022.

Joe Rogan released a video to his Instagram over the weekend apologizing to anyone who is offended by his podcast. He also said he wants to “find a better point of view” but did defend his guests, which he said are “highly credentialed, very intelligent and very accomplished”.

Rogan admitted to not doing much prep for his show but promised to do more research in preparation for future episodes.

Here’s the full video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

Nils Lofgren is the latest artist to join the Spotify boycott by pulling his music from the streaming platform.

(cover photo via NRK P3 on flickr)