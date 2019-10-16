Neil Patrick Harris has joined the cast of ‘The Matrix 4’

Neil Patrick has joined the cast of The Matrix 4.

The actor has reportedly joined Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Keanu Reeves, and Carrie-Anne Moss in the forthcoming film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The flick is set to be directed by Lana Wachowski, who cocreated and directed to original The Matrix movie. Wachowski will be producing alongside Grant Hill and has cowritten the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

Plot details for the film have yet to be revealed, but production for the film is set to begin in early 2020.

