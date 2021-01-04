Need A Translator To Decipher What McConaughey Is Saying Here..

At 9:30am on New Year’s Day Matthew McConaughey took to twitter to address his followers and the rest of us with a message, maybe poem is a better word, about 2020 and what’s to come in 2021. It’s definitely up for interpretation — I thought I knew what he was saying — then I didn’t — then I was back on board — and by the end I was back to completely lost.

Turns out he was promoting his new book, Green Lights.

There is definitely a lot of people out there who claim to understand him than they actually do.