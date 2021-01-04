Listen Live

Need A Translator To Decipher What McConaughey Is Saying Here..

Can you translate?

By Audio, Entertainment, Host Blogs

At 9:30am on New Year’s Day Matthew McConaughey took to twitter to address his followers and the rest of us with a message, maybe poem is a better word, about 2020 and what’s to come in 2021. It’s definitely up for interpretation — I thought I knew what he was saying — then I didn’t — then I was back on board — and by the end I was back to completely lost.

Turns out he was promoting his new book, Green Lights.

There is definitely a lot of people out there who claim to understand him than they actually do.

Related posts

Jack Black Starts 2021 Off The Right Way

Some NYE Entertainment From The City Of Barrie

Some Good News Network Drops Holiday Special

First Full Trailer For Coming 2 America

Trailer Shows Up for ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

Deck The Halls + War Pigs

Mighty Ducks Reboot Drops Trailer, Release Date in 2021

Tom Cruise Screams at Employees For Breaking Covid-19 Protocols

UFC’s Bruce Buffer Breaks Up With A Man’s Girlfriend For Him