NBA Letting Fans Cheer ‘Virtually’ Via App

Since fans can’t attend actual NBA games this year, the league is making it easier for them to show support during games with a “cheer” button.

The NBA app now has a “cheer” button that fans can press for their respective teams and that will be reflected in the volume of cheering that’s pumped through speakers during games.

There are also 17-foot-tall screens that wrap around most of the court that feature fans patched in via video conferencing technology.

