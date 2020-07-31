NBA Letting Fans Cheer ‘Virtually’ Via App
It's almost like you're there...
Since fans can’t attend actual NBA games this year, the league is making it easier for them to show support during games with a “cheer” button.
The NBA app now has a “cheer” button that fans can press for their respective teams and that will be reflected in the volume of cheering that’s pumped through speakers during games.
There are also 17-foot-tall screens that wrap around most of the court that feature fans patched in via video conferencing technology.
Download the app here.