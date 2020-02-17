NBA All-Star Games Now Have The Most Notoriously (Terrible) Anthems

Last night was the NBA All Star game, and in true American form, the national anthem was played before the event. I have no problem with that, and feel that the Star Spangled Banner is an excellent anthem as well. It takes a lot of skill to perform it well and we have seen that time and time again. We have also seen when it doesn’t go that well…particularly in 2018 when Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas sang it…

This clip will make you laugh out loud.

Did you make it to the end of that? Did you make it to the end without laughing? Fergie tried her best but holy henry was that terrible. Maybe the worst of all time? Maybe — because last night Chaka Khan gave Fergie a run for her money…

Riiiiiiiight? I mean that was–well– entertaining, and they are in the entertainment business so it all makes sense.