Watch NASA Crash A Satellite Into An Asteroid LIVE!

It’s like a live version of a space action/disaster movie! And its’ real life!

NASA is testing their planetary defense system, by crashing a satellite into an asteroid to see if they can disrupt its trajectory. You know, in case any asteroids actually pose a threat to Earth in the future.

And no, Bruce Willis is not on board. Points if you get the reference.

Watch DART Mission Live

6PM ET is when the broadcast starts and if all goes to according to plan, you will be able to watch the satellite collide with an asteroid…and if we’re lucky, see a poor little green man waving before his demise.

