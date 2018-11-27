Nantyr Shores Remembrance Day Event

On Tuesday November 27 Nantyr Shores in Innisfil will have an Open House between 4 pm to 6 pm for its Vimy to Juno Exhibit highlighting Canadian soldiers contribution in World War 1 and 2. Local organizations such as the Lefroy Legion, Innisfil Historical Society, British Home Children Association, Grey and Simcoe Foesters Museum and the Innisfil Library will be represented. All are welcome. A dinner and silent auction will follow in support for the students being part of the 75th Anniversary of D-day.