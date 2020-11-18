Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui Doc Arrives Friday

There have been a few videos that have spilled out from this documentary and the restoration done to the picture really makes the colour pop. The documentary tells a wild tale of the Jimi Hendrix Experience and their adventure in Maui in 1970. Their manager secured funding of $500,000 to complete their next album, and to film a movie called Rainbow Bridge. The soundtrack for the movie would consist of new Hendrix tunes and the band would get all the profits generated from the soundtrack. The plan went off the rails but it lead to a wild story and some incredible performances from the Jimi Hendrix Experience with the Haleakala volcano as a backdrop. Check out a clip below.