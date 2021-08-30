Friday, September 3 @ 7PM

Saturday, September 4 @ 12PM, 3PM, 6PM

This event takes two amazing games and slams them together – a murder mystery party and an escape room! Help Mr. Touloux figure out what is going on around the city. Gather your detectives and escape artists together to help solve the case. Groups can be up to 5 people, but a minimum of 4 people in a group is required to participate.

The safety of participants is most important. COVID-19 safety procedures will be in effect, including mandatory masks, physical distancing, and maximum 20 participants per timeslot. In-person programming and safety requirements are subject to change and cancellation based on COVID-19 regulations.

Register now for the Murder Mystery Escape Room! https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/game-on-murder-mystery-escape-room-party-tickets-167685153809