Movember Shave Down

Barber in a Box on Dunlop Street in Barrie will be hosting a Movember Canada fundraiser event on Monday, November 2nd from 8am-noon.

A portion of the proceeds from having a beard trim or beard cut, getting you ready to grow your Movember look, will be donated to the charity.

The event is open to anyone and we encourage everyone considering supporting Movember through growing facial hair, to stop by for a beard trim.

Appointments are required in order to maintain Covid-19 safety regulations and can be made by calling (705) 730-8875.