Big Brothers Big Sisters North Simcoe (BBBSNS) is challenging the community to get moving!

BBBSNS is excited to announce their new fundraiser for 2022, Move for Kids Sake! This is a similar format to Bowl for Kids and Curl for Kids, with added option on how to participate. With ongoing Covid restrictions and different comfort levels this format gives people more options to get moving and support BBBSNS.

Participants can join our 3-week challenge as a team of 6-8 or as an individual. They will set themselves a movement goal to achieve in the 3 weeks and collect pledges from family and friends to reach the goal. You can get moving in whatever way you want including, fitness classes, bowling, virtual Just Dance, walking/running, snowmobiling or whatever else you want to try!

Registration is ongoing until February 23rd, and participant packages can be picked up from the BBBSNS office Monday to Friday 9-4.

Participants are required to raise a minimum $50.00 each, with all funds coming back to support BBBSNS!

There will be prizes for top fundraisers, as well as throughout the challenge.

To register and more information click HERE.