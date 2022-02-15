Listen Live

Move for Kids Sake

This is a similar format to Bowl for Kids and Curl for Kids, with added option on how to participate.

  • February 23, 2022
  • Anywhere

Big Brothers Big Sisters North Simcoe (BBBSNS) is challenging the community to get moving!

BBBSNS is excited to announce their new fundraiser for 2022, Move for Kids Sake! This is a similar format to Bowl for Kids and Curl for Kids, with added option on how to participate. With ongoing Covid restrictions and different comfort levels this format gives people more options to get moving and support BBBSNS.

Participants can join our 3-week challenge as a team of 6-8 or as an individual. They will set themselves a movement goal to achieve in the 3 weeks and collect pledges from family and friends to reach the goal. You can get moving in whatever way you want including, fitness classes, bowling, virtual Just Dance, walking/running, snowmobiling or whatever else you want to try!

Registration is ongoing until February 23rd, and participant packages can be picked up from the BBBSNS office Monday to Friday 9-4.

Participants are required to raise a minimum $50.00 each, with all funds coming back to support BBBSNS!

There will be prizes for top fundraisers, as well as throughout the challenge.

To register and more information click HERE.

Related posts

International Women’s Day Luncheon

Braestone Winter Classic

(FREE INFO SESSION + Q&A) HOW TO HELP REDUCE MICROFIBRE/PLASTIC EMISSIONS INTO OUR WATERWAYS

74TH ANNUAL WINTERAMA (HYBRID EDITION)

Coldest Night Of The Year

FREE VIRTUAL SEED SATURDAY AT BPL WITH FRANKIE FLOWERS

INVESTING 101 – GETTING ON THE RIGHT TRACK (ZOOM)

RVH Valentine’s Day Kids E-Card Contest

BBBS North Simcoe Pink Shirt Day