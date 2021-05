Andy Dwyer and his beautiful wife, and manager, April Ludgate, in partnership with Tom Haverford and Entertainment 720 are bringing you a full fledged album coming August 27th.

Let Perd Hapley fill you in!





The track list has been released and there are not ONE but TWO Duke Silver tunes, and of course, 10 years after we lost the majestic Lil’ Sebastian, 5,000 Candles in the Wind.

You can get the album and all the Mouse Rat merch you want here!