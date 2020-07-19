MOTO SYNERGY MYSTERY RIDE 2020
Don’t have any plans for the weekend of July 17, 18 & 19 2020?
Check out our touchless, contactless, family-oriented charity event!
Pick one of the 7 regions you would like to ride or drive. Regions include: York, Georgian Triangle, Muskoka/Parry Sound, Grey Bruce, Simcoe County, Niagara and the Kawarthas
Register for the event
On July 16th you will receive an email with 10 locations in your area
Pick 5
Visit the 5 locations anytime on July 17, 18th and 19th and send us your selfies
Complete the tour and receive a Moto Synergy riding patch and a tax receipt for your registration!
$30 per bike or vechicle
Use #motosynergy2020 (account must be public)
Visit www.motosynergy.com to pick your region and register
Check out www.MotoSynergy.com and consider participating in a family friendly weekend sightseeing adventure visiting some of Ontario’s most beautiful landmarks all while supporting an incredible local charity called COPE Service Dogs
All people and all vehicles welcomed!
Earn a patch/decal if you complete the challenge!
$100 sponsorship opportunities available!