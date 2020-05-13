Listen Live

Motley Crue Hosting ‘The Dirt’ Watch Party

virtually, of course!

We may not be getting to see Motley Crue perform live this summer, but we can get our fill during a virtual watch party for their biopic, The Dirt.  The band is inviting fans to join them from home on May 15th (this Friday) at 7PM EST.

They say there will be special guests and commentary through the movie via the band’s Twitter page.

The Dirt came out on Netflix last March and was so successful that it sparked a reunion and subsequent North American tour that was supposed to take off this summer with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts. We’re still waiting to hear what’s going to happen with that.

