Motley Crue Hosting ‘The Dirt’ Watch Party

We may not be getting to see Motley Crue perform live this summer, but we can get our fill during a virtual watch party for their biopic, The Dirt. The band is inviting fans to join them from home on May 15th (this Friday) at 7PM EST.

They say there will be special guests and commentary through the movie via the band’s Twitter page.

Watch #TheDirt with the Crüe & special guests on Netflix this Friday 5/15 at 4pm PST! Follow along with special commentary right here on Mötley Crüe's twitter using the hashtag #stayhomesweethome Stream / Download The Dirt soundtrack – https://t.co/aJrZQpuXOs pic.twitter.com/FdCnUnbx6y — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) May 11, 2020

The Dirt came out on Netflix last March and was so successful that it sparked a reunion and subsequent North American tour that was supposed to take off this summer with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts. We’re still waiting to hear what’s going to happen with that.

(cover photo via Bjornsphoto)