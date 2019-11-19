Mötley Crüe Confirm Reunion, Destroy “Cessation of Touring” Contract

Mötley Crüe played their “last show ever” on December 31st, 2015 at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. It was the last date on their “Final Tour”.

On Monday, news broke that Mötley Crüe was going on a stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison with dates to be announced.

Following that news, the band did address retirement rumors and confirmed their return with a statement titled “Mötley Crüe is Back” along with a video.

Here’s the statement and video from the band’s website:

“Almost 6 years after signing a Cessation of Touring agreement, the contract is off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together. Following the huge success of their Netflix biopic The Dirt, Mötley Crüe has seen a massive surge in new audience. And the band best known for breaking the rules has destroyed their cessation of touring contract in true Mötley Crüe-fashion, by literally blowing it up. After 35 years together on stage, and 30 years since the release of Dr. Feelgood, the members of Mötley Crüe parted ways without speaking to each other after their Final Show on December 31, 2015. Vince, Nikki, Mick and Tommy didn’t come together again until 2018 to participate in the making of The Dirt movie, which unexpectedly brought them closer together again including seeing them head back into the recording studio after having gone in their own directions for several years. The fuse was lit.”

It’s voiced by Machine Gun Kelly, who played Tommy Lee in the bands Netflix biopic, The Dirt.