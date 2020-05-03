Sunday May 3, 2020

9am-4pm

Tara is from Barrie and the Founder of Mother Daughter Empower. She is giving away two free tickets to the first National Mother and Daughter Conference for moms and daughters ages 7 – 14 . Hosted by Mother Daughter Empower (MDE), a social enterprise founded in 2019, the event centers around vision and mentorship for young girls and will include activities, interactive vendors, prizes and inspiring guest speakers including the first Empower Girl Awards.