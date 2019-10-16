Listen Live

Montreal to Host “Redhead Festival” With Free Shots For Redheads

'Festival De ROUX'

By Morning Show

A Montreal man is organizing a redhead festival designed to make people with red hair “feel like royalty”.

Everyone is welcome, but individuals with red hair get free shots, $1 Alexander Keith Rousse, and $3 Rye and Ginger.

The festival creator Khaled, organized the event in order to convince his friend Lesley  (who happens to be a redhead) to celebrate her birthday in Montreal. Next thing he knew, his event has gotten a lot of response on Facebook.

The event is going down at Mile Public House on November 7. Staff will be dressed in red wigs with videos of pop singer Ed Sheeran on a loop.

 

There will also be prizes for best hair and finest freckles.

If you’re interested, check out the event page here.

