Millennial Monopoly is a Thing

Millennials are the generation everyone loves to hate. Monopoly loves to celebrate moments in history with special editions of the game. In the past they’ve done Star Wars, Pokemon, Seinfeld, Game of Thrones and Star Trek to name a few. So it’s not really a surprise, they’ve just come out with the Millennial edition.

Here’s the description from Walmart‘s website:

MONOPOLY FOR MILLENNIALS GAME: Adulting is hard; take a break from the rat race with this edition of the Monopoly game

PARTY BOARD GAME: This Monopoly game is a great choice for Millennials who need a break from the life of adulting; great for parties and get-togethers

CHOOSE COOL PLACES AND DESTINATIONS: Collect Experience points by visiting the hottest Destinations — from your Friend’s Couch, to the Vegan Bistro, to a Week-Long Meditation Retreat

SET THE TREND: Collect money from players who visit the Destinations you discovered first

IT’S ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE: In this version of the Monopoly game, the player who collects the most Experience — not the most money — wins the game

Gameboard, 6 Tokens, 16 Destination Cards, 16 Chance Cards, 16 Community Chest Cards, 64 Experience Chips, Money Pack, 2 Dice, and Game Guide.

The experiences that you can gain include your friend’s couch, a three-day music festival, bike-sharing services and a yoga studio. But you can’t buy any properties…Millennials can’t afford to buy properties anyway.

There’s still jail, but cards include a “Get into jail free” card since it’s the only square where you don’t have to pay money.