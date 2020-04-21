Michelle Obama Launches Weekly ‘Mondays With Michelle Obama’ Series for Kids

Former first lady Michelle Obama will be hosting a weekly story time session for children over the next month.

She teamed up with Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books and PBS Kids to announce that she will be reading some of her favourite kid’s books over the next four weeks. The series started this Monday with “The Gruffalo” and can be found on the PBS Kids Facebook page and YouTube channel and the Penguin Random House Facebook page.

The other books she will be reading include “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”, “Miss Maple’s Seeds”, and “There’s a Dragon in Your Book”.

Here’s the first installment featuring Michelle Obama reading “The Gruffalo”: