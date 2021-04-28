Metallica Tries Enter The Sandman Backwards
Does it sound as awesome as you expect?
Enter Sandman, probably one of the most recognizable Metallica songs. The opening riff is iconic, and when you play this riff either on a real guitar, or in guitar hero, you feel like a bad ass. Now how would it sound backwards?
A clip has come out from 2013 with Lars, Robert, James and Kirk jamming and wanting to try a different take on the song. I mean Hetfield even attempts to sing “Could’ve been different!” backwards… And I mean attempts…