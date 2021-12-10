Listen Live

Metallica to Stream 40th Anniversary Concerts on Amazon

They're playing two shows on December 17th and 19th

If you were bummed you wouldn’t be able to celebrate Metallica’s 40th anniversary with the band, you’re in luck.

They’ll be streaming both concerts on December 17th and 19th on Amazon Prime and Amazon Music at 9 pm. You can also catch it on Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel.

The shows will also be available on-demand if you aren’t able to tune in live via Amazon Prime’s The Coda Collection video Channel.

You can get a reminder for the event here.

Here’s their latest concert video to get you in the mood.

