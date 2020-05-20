Metallica Share Video From First Ever Tour

Every Monday Metallica has been releasing something from their past and this week was no different as they shared footage from 1983, the first ever tour they went on as a band.

The day was August 12th, 1983 when Metallica first toured together and at the time they were supporting the band Raven. The Kill Em All For One tour featured a 19 year old Lars Ulrich, 20-year-old Kirk Hammett, 21-year-old Cliff Burton and James Hetfield was 9 days away from turning 20.

Be sure to check out Metallica’s website ever Monday for additional videos and content from the band.