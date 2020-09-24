Metallica Rock National Anthem Virtually for SF Giants
Covid-19 couldn't stop Metallica Night at the Ballpark In San Francisco
James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett got together to rip their version of the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ from their Metallica Headquarters. Both of the guys are from California with Kirk Hammett hailing from San Fran. Last night was the ninth annual Metallica Day at the ballpark something that has been celebrated since 2012. Have a look at the video below to see their awesome performance.