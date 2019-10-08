Listen Live

Metallica Launch Mysterious Countdown Clock

New music? A tour?

Metallica has launched a new website with nothing by a mysterious countdown clock on it.

The timer is set to expire Thursday at noon with no other details.

There are speculations that the XX may be a potential 2020 tour announcement for next year since the band had to postpone their fall 2019 tour of Australia and New Zealand due to James Hetfield entering rehab. That being said, their 2020 tour with Greta Van Fleet is still on schedule.

There is also speculation that the clock could be a countdown to the home and video releases of S&M2, the concert film that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the original S&M concerts in 1999.

S&M2 is in theatres today.

