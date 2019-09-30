Metallica Cancels Tour Because James Hetfield Enters Rehab

Metallica has cancelled their upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand so lead singer James Hetfield can return to rehab.

They announced the news Friday on the band’s website.

The tour was scheduled to start October 17th and run through November 2nd.

Hetfield has struggled with addiction for decades, particularly alcoholism. He went to rehab while the band was recording St. Anger in 2001. He ended up spending seven months in rehab and four months recovering with his family before getting back into the studio to finish the album, which was released in 2003.